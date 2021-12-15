UNA football adds 12 signees

Story LinksFLORENCE, Ala. -- The University of North Alabama has signed 12 football players to National Letters of Intent with the program, including nine high school signees and three transfers.
UNA head coach Chris Willis said the Lions have added three offensive linemen, three tight ends, two defensive linemen, two defensive backs and two running backs.
The high school signees include tight end Cole Cavin of Trion High School in Trio, Ga., running back Jalyn Daniels of Tallassee High School in Tallassee, Ala., tight end Kaleb Heatherly of Cullman High School in Cullman, Ala., defensive back Keenan Hill of James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala., defensive back Ryan Madison of Pleasant Grove High School in Fultondale, Ala., running back Maleek Pope of Sylacauga High School in Sylacauga, Ala., offensive lineman Edgerrin Watson of James Clemens High School in Madison, Ala., and offensive lineman Collin Wright of Muscle Shoals High School in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
The transfers joining the UNA program are offensive lineman Will Derico from Northeast Mississippi Community College, defensive lineman Philip Ossai from Houston Baptist University and defensive lineman Trenton Townsend of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
The three transfer signees, along with freshmen signees Keenan Hill and Edgerrin Watson will be early enrollees at UNA and will participate in spring training with the Lions.
Willis said the Lions expect to add some additional signees in the coming days.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
Cole Cavin TE 6-6 230 FR Trion, Ga. Trion
Jalyn Daniels RB 5-11 180 FR Tallassee, Ala. Tallassee
Kaleb Heatherly TE 6-6 250 FR Cullman, Ala. Cullman
Keenan Hill DB 6-1 185 FR Madison, Ala. James Clemens
Ryan Madison DB 6-1 180 FR Fultondale, Ala. Pleasant Grove
Matt Miller TE 6-3 225 FR Trussville, Ala. Hewitt-Trussville
Maleek Pope RB 5-9 185 FR Sylacauga, Ala. Sylacauga
Edgerrin Watson OL 6-4 290 FR Madison, Ala. James Clemens
Collin Wright OL 6-4 300 FR Muscle Shoals, Ala. Muscle Shoals
TRANSFER SIGNEES
Will Derico OL 6-4 300 JR Montgomery, Ala. Robert E. Lee/Northeast Miss. CC
Philip Ossai DL 6-1 260 JR Conroe, Texas Oak Ridge/Houston Baptist
Trenton Townsend DL 6-3 280 R-SO Kennesaw, Ga. Kennesaw Mountain/Hutchinson CC