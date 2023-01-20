UNA expecting 15th consecutive term of record enrollment amid launch of several more degree programs

The official enrollment numbers aren't final yet, but the University of North Alabama is already seeing plenty to celebrate.
Unofficial figures show a 20% increase in enrollment from the Spring 2022 semester to Spring 2023, making this semester UNA's 15 consecutive term with record-breaking enrollment.
"The University of North Alabama is up in all student types: freshmen, transfer, graduate, online and international," said Julie Taylor, assistant vice president for enrollment management at UNA. "We have a lot of momentum with our career-focused degrees, and the UNA brand is expanding across the region and country."
It's also expanding at home. UNA added several degree programs to its academic lineup, giving potential students even more reasons to consider Florence for their postsecondary education.
Those new programs include a Doctor of Nursing Practice, or DNP. It's the third doctoral program available at UNA and the first that's fully online. There's also the Mental Health Practitioner track for those who wish to pursue an online master of science degree in nursing.
Nursing isn't the only department that's expanding, however. In the College of Business and Technology, UNA students can now get a master of health administration degree online or pursue the Joel R. Anderson Bachelor of Business Administration in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
Over in the College of Education and Human Services, students can now earn a bachelor of science degree in sport and recreation management, entirely online.
