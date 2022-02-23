UNA comes up short against Central Arkansas

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Wednesday was 21.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet Monday
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UNA comes up short against Central Arkansas

  • 0
UNA Basketball

FLORENCE – Central Arkansas shot 48.4 percent from the floor and had four players reach double figures Wednesday night in an 81-72 win over the University of North Alabama men's basketball team. UNA's seventh straight loss give the Lions a 9-19 overall record. The 2-12 mark in ASUN Conference play also solidifies the No. 6 seed in the West Division for the upcoming conference tournament.

 

Against the Bears, UNA played most of the game with a freshman and sophomore lineup. Senior guard C.J. Brim went down with an injury midway through the first half and did not return. Fellow starter Jamari Blackmon was also unavailable for the game due to family obligations.

 

North Alabama trailed by three when Brim left the game. The senior from Tupelo, Miss., went to the floor hard after drawing a foul. He sank both free throws before leaving to make the score 24-21 with 8:35 remaining in the first half.

 

After a UCA basket, Daniel Ortiz connected from three-point range to make it a two-point game. The Bears then responded with a 9-2 run to stretch the lead to 35-26 at the 4:18 mark. The visitors took a 47-37 lead into the break.

 

In the second half, UCA led by as many as 15 points. A dunk with 16:28 remaining gave the Bears a 58-43 lead. UNA slowly chipped away at the deficit. Two free throws by Ortiz capped a 15-4 run to cut the deficit to 62-58 midway through the period. The Lions, however, would get no closer.

 

Central Arkansas responded with a 10-0 run to regain a double-digit lead. UNA would get no closer than six points the rest of the game.

 

Four days after setting a new UNA Division I scoring record with 27 points against Lipscomb. Ortiz became the Lions' first 30-point performer in Division I play. The freshman for Shreveport, La., was 6-of-14 from three-point range and finished with a game-high 31 points.

 

Will Soucie added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions while Brim scored 11 points in just 11:25 of playing time. Freshman Camren Hunter led UCA (10-18 overall, 7-8 ASUN) with 24 points.

 

UNA will close out the regular season on Saturday at Jacksonville State. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. at Pete Matthews Coliseum on the JSU campus.

Recommended for you