UNA baseball shocks Alabama in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA — Luke Harper had four hits and accounted for five runs, and Drew Hudson added a three-run home run, to help lead North Alabama to a 9-5 win over Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The win, UNA's first over Alabama in baseball since 1985, pushes the Lions' record to 5-5 overall, while Alabama drops to 9-5.
North Alabama out-hit Alabama 12 to 11 in the win, with the Crimson Tide leaving 13 runners on base.
The win was UNA's fifth in the team's last 20 contests against SEC opponents.
North Alabama scored in the first inning for the first time this season, taking a 2-0 lead in the opening frame. Austin Thrasher doubled and Reid Homan followed with a double to drive in Thrasher. Harper then doubled in Homan to give the Lions a two-run advantage.
The Lions pushed their advantage to 5-0 in the second inning when Cal Cook was hit-by-pitch, Dominick McIntyre singled and Drew Hudson blasted a three-run home run to left field. It was his second homer of the season but the first this year by a Lion that left the park.
Alabama got a solo home run from Owen Diodati in the bottom of the third to make it 5-1, but the Lions got that run back in the top of the third when Harper singled and scored on a Zak Majer RBI-single.
Another Alabama home run by Jim Jarvis in the bottom of the third made it 4-2, and each team added a run in the fifth. For UNA's run, Harper singled and eventually scored on a balk. Bama's run came on a solo homer by Zane Denton.
With UNA ahead 7-3 in the seventh, the Lions struck again. Thrasher was hit by pitch, Homan singled and Devne Daniel walked to load the bases. Harper then delivered a two-run double down the left field line to make it 9-3.
UNA starter Austin Thrasher pitched three strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Will Morris followed, pitching a third of an inning with a walk and a strikeout. John Lundgren pitched two and a third innings, allowing a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Justin James (1-0) then came on in the sixth and pitched two and a third scoreless innings to get the win. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Austin Emener came on to pitch the ninth and allowed two runs on two hits before closing the game out.
North Alabama plays a four-game series at Little Rock beginning on Friday.