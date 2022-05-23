UNA assistant coach named new head basketball coach at Madison Academy

Tom Berryman, assistant coach at the University of North Alabama, has been named Mustang Academy's newest head basketball coach by Athletic Director Mark Mincher.
Berryman was the Lions' offensive coordinator at UNA and will seek to build on the success of Andy Blackston, who led the Mustangs to five state championships and six other trips to Alabama's Final Four since 2006.
"The Madison Academy program has a rich history of winning championships and helping prepare players to play collegiately," Berryman said. "Our staff and players will work diligently to ensure that we continue to represent the program in a first-class manner."
In three seasons at UNA, Berryman helped the Lions reach the ASUN Conference Tournament each year, including a berth in the conference championship game in 2021, according to RoarLions.com. During his tenure, UNA has had six all-conference selections, including four on the league's All-Freshman Team and one All-Academic pick.
Berryman is also deeply involved in ministries through his home church in Florence, according to the announcement from Madison Academy. His spiritual focus was a motivating factor for the MA job.
"I am thrilled to join the Madison Academy community," he said. "MA strives to help all of our students grow mentally, physically and spiritually. I look forward to working with the rest of the faculty and staff to help fulfill this mission."
Mincher said MA is excited to welcome Berryman and his family.
"Coach Berryman brings a wealth of basketball coaching experience to our basketball program, but more importantly, his vision aligns perfectly with the mission of Madison Academy," Mincher said.
A Florence native, Berryman's coaching path began in the high school ranks, taking him to Northridge High School, Holt High School and IMG Academy. he made the move to college coaching in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama. He coached at the University of Charleston and Southeast Missouri State before becoming an assistant at UNA. Berryman holds a bachelor's degree in economics and master's in human performance from UA.
"I want to thank the Board of Directors, Mr. Casey Farris, Mr. Brian Privett and Coach Mark Mincher for this opportunity," Berryman said. "Replacing a legend like Coach Blackston will be a tremendous challenge. I have big shoes to fill, but it is a tremendous honor to be chosen. I can't wait to meet the team and get to work."