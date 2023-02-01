UNA adds 17 signees

University of North Alabama Head Football Coach Brent Dearmon has announced the signing of 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent with the program.
The Lions added 16 high school signees and one transfer.
Those 17 signees join the 15 signees during the early period to give UNA a total of 32 signees for the 2023 season.
Included in Wednesday's signing group are nine defenders, seven on the offensive side and one athlete. On the defensive side, the Lions added three linemen, three linebackers and three linemen. On offense, UNA added two linemen, two receivers, a quarterback, a running back and a tight end.
HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES
- Camden Allison, DB, McKenzie, Tenn.
- Kaden Cooper, ATH, Opelika, Ala.
- Chris Cotton, LB, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Kendrick Davis, LB, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Omareon Finch, WR, Attalla, Ala.
- Izayah Fletcher, WR, Hartselle, Ala.
- Seth Hampton, LB, Alabaster, Ala.
- Avery Howard, DL, Tallahassee, Fla.
- Jyheam Ingram, DL, Muscle Shoals, Ala.
- Dennis Moody, RB, Frisco, Texas
- Amarie Rogers, TE, Maumelle, Ark.
- Brody Stewart, OL, Andalusia, Ala.
- Isaiah Tate, QB, Germantown, Tenn.
- John Taylor, DB, Fort Deposit, Ala.
- Michael Towner, DL, Prichard, Ala.
- Ryan Walker, OL, Alabaster, Ala.
TRANSFER SIGNEES
- Rush Lansdell, DB, Columbia Academy/University of Memphis