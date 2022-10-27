ULA expansion to double production for upcoming Amazon satellite mission

United Launch Alliance expands in North Alabama.
"50 years ago, this was all cotton fields," Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
Now, it’s home to an industrial center that builds rockets, and it’s expanding.
Thursday morning, company leaders along with state and local officials broke ground on a new 250,000 sq ft facility. It will be right next to the current ULA factory.
The facility will be home to a new factory for Beyond Gravity. They supply ULA with the fairings at the top of the rocket. It helps keep the payload safe during liftoff.
The building will also serve as a warehouse for ULA to store its rockets.
It will actually double production, which means more Vulcan rockets for future missions like Amazon’s Project Kuiper.
"The largest commercial contract ever awarded in history," ULA CEO Tory Bruno said.
"It will help shape the future of the space industry by delivering products that will help advance humankind," Beyond Gravity CEO André Wall added.
ULA and Beyond Gravity will send a constellation of satellites into space on 47 separate rockets. Those satellites will provide broadband internet around the world.
"It will benefit the planet. It will benefit the people underserved now or not served at all," Bruno said.
Kuiper will be the direct competition for Space X Starlink mission.
However, ULA's CEO said, "That other constellation is nothing compared to this thing."
Amazon's prototype satellites are set to share a ride with the Peregrine Lunar Lander on the Vulcan rocket early next year.
Construction on the new ULA facility should be complete by 2024. It's expected to bring hundreds of jobs to North Alabama.