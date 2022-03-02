Ukrainian refugee finds shelter in North Alabama after epic escape out of war zone
A North Alabama church family gathered Wednesday evening to welcome a refugee from Ukraine, forced to flee her country due to Russia's invasion.
Kate Gladkykh is an Ukrainian translator from the city of Kharkiv- currently under a brutal attack by Russian forces. The translator arrived at Huntsville International Airport after a days long evacuation out of Ukraine. She fled via two trains, a car ride with a stranger who gave her a ride the rest of the way to border, and finally three flights and shelter indefinitely in North Alabama.
“Just keep being a good person like these people did for me. It is precious,” Gladkykh said at the airport. Luckily, she already had an existing U.S. Visa from a recent trip, so her trip was easier than it is for others who are waiting to have paperwork processed, Gladkykh explained.
Twenty-eight members of the Madison Church of Christ met Gladkykh last summer when they were on a mission trip in Ukraine. When the war broke out and the first bombs started falling, a church member purchased a flight out of Poland for Wednesday. They got word to Gladkykh to get to Poland however she could to catch that flight out.
"We are blessed this door opened for us and allowed her to get here safely, now we are focused on helping the others who are still there facing such horrible situations," church member Joshua Abrams said.
Currently, church members are also working to get another translator out of Kyiv, but communication is difficult and border crossings are delayed due to the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the warfare zones.
