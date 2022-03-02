Ukrainian refugee finds shelter from war in North Alabama after epic escape out of war zone
A Madison church family is gathering to welcome a refugee from Ukraine, forced to flee her country due to Russia's invasion.
Kate Gladkykh is an Ukrainian translator from the city of Kharkiv- currently under a brutal attack by Russian forces. The translator arrived at Huntsville International Airport Wednesday evening. She will take shelter here indefinitely with Madison Church of Christ members as the war rages on in her home country.
Twenty-eight members of the Madison Church of Christ met Gladkykh last summer when they were on a mission trip in Ukraine. When the war broke out and the first bombs started falling, a church member purchased a flight out of Poland for Wednesday. They got word to Gladkykh to get to Poland however she could to catch that flight out.
The flight is expected to land at 6:24 p.m. and a group of church members are waiting to greet the Ukrainian refugee when she arrives in Huntsville.
Currently, church members are also working to get another translator out of Kyiv, but communication is difficult and border crossings are delayed due to the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the warfare zones.
