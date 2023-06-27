 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
114 possible.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Ukrainian native living in Huntsville keeping eye on Russian revolt

A Ukraine native now living and working in Huntsville has watched the events unfold in Russia with keen interest.

Nadiya Sosonkina has lived in the united states for 12 years and is the clinical genome supervisor at HudsonAlpha. She told WAAY 31 that this weekend's events were "no coup attempt at all; there was no political message behind it or an attempt to overthrow the government. Prigozhin was desperately trying to save his life and/or negotiate some immunity for himself."

Since the war started, she has joined a group of Ukrainian women and other volunteers that work to raise money for the war efforts in Ukraine. Still, she has family and friends in her hometown of Kyiv, but she says that is just an added layer to the hurt.

"I always tell people even if I didn't have anybody I personally knew anymore, it still, you know, hurts when I hear of devastation there abroad to my hometown and home country," Sosonkina said.

The group, The Fellowship of the Rolling Pin, sells Ukrainian baked goods and craft projects to help raise funds. They will have their next event on July 8 at the Crown Pointe Clubhouse in Madison.

