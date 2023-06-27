Ukrainian native living in Huntsville keeping eye on Russian revolt

A Ukraine native now living and working in Huntsville has watched the events unfold in Russia with keen interest.
Nadiya Sosonkina has lived in the united states for 12 years and is the clinical genome supervisor at HudsonAlpha. She told WAAY 31 that this weekend's events were "no coup attempt at all; there was no political message behind it or an attempt to overthrow the government. Prigozhin was desperately trying to save his life and/or negotiate some immunity for himself."
Since the war started, she has joined a group of Ukrainian women and other volunteers that work to raise money for the war efforts in Ukraine. Still, she has family and friends in her hometown of Kyiv, but she says that is just an added layer to the hurt.
"I always tell people even if I didn't have anybody I personally knew anymore, it still, you know, hurts when I hear of devastation there abroad to my hometown and home country," Sosonkina said.
The group, The Fellowship of the Rolling Pin, sells Ukrainian baked goods and craft projects to help raise funds. They will have their next event on July 8 at the Crown Pointe Clubhouse in Madison.