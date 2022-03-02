Ukraine using Alabama-made missiles to fight back Russians

Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion into their country are doing so with a bit of Alabama.
Illia Ponomarenko, a Ukrainian journalist with The Kyiv Independent covering the war, tweeted photos showing Javelin missiles ready to be used.
If you zoom in on the photo, you can see “Raytheon/Lockheed Martin; Javelin Joint Venture; Lockheed Martin; Troy, AL 36081".
On its website, Lockheed Martin describes the Javelin as: “The world's premier shoulder-fired anti-armor system, Javelin takes the fight to the enemy. Javelin automatically guides itself to the target after launch, allowing the gunner to take cover and avoid counterfire. Soldiers or Marines can reposition immediately after firing, or reload to engage another threat.
“Using an arched top-attack profile, Javelin climbs above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armor is weakest. To fire, the gunner places a cursor over the selected target. The Javelin command launch unit then sends a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile. With its soft launch design, Javelin can be safely fired from inside buildings or bunkers.”
The photos have sparked some Alabama pride as they’ve spread across social media, even prompting Gov. Kay Ivey to post this to her re-election campaign’s Twitter account: “We want the last thing Putin ever reads to be ‘Made in Alabama.”
New NLAWs and Javelins in Ukrainian hands 🔥— Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) March 1, 2022
I’m afraid we should expect to see hundreds of Russian tanks burning, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/ZvpTZZ2Ltd