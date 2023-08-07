Ukraine says it’s foiled assassination plot against Zelensky

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison and northeastern Limestone Counties through 215 PM CDT... At 130 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Athens, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Athens, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University and New Market. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Alabama. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH