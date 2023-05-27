UCI Paracycling Road World Cup brings worldwide athletes to Huntsville

More than 350 athletes are in Huntsville competing in the UCI Paracycling Road World Cup.
40 countries were represented, including the U.S., Japan, Switzerland and New Zealand.
The mass flock of people to Huntsville has been huge for the city.
"There's 12 to 15 hotels that these athletes and their families and staff are staying in," said Claire Aiello, vice president of marketing and communications for the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce. "It's a lot of tourism in the area."
One of the athletes competing is Daphne Schrager, who races for Team Great Britian.
This competition is Schrager's first time in the Rocket City.
"It's been amazing, especially the car drivers because we've raced over Europe and like some of them are not as especially friendly," said Schrager. "Everyone in America is like yeah, go GB!"
Schrager mentioned her days in Huntsville have also given her the opporutnity to enjoy an American pastime.
"We went to the baseball the other day," said Schrager. "[It] was wicked cause I've never experienced anything like that before."
Samantha Bosco, a decorated Team USA paralympian, also has been competing in Huntsville.
She said she has been here before for other races and each time she comes back, she loves it.
"The fact that we're on home turf [and] the fact that we're in Huntsville," said Bosco. "Everybody has been genuinely nice to us."
The many athletes taking part all are dealing with different disabilities, but none of them are letting it ruin their dreams.
Both Schrager and Bosco did say the road here was not an easy one.
"I ride anywhere from 15 to 20 hours a week," said Bosco.
"I typically ride between 18 to 23 hours a week," said Schrager.
Their hard work turned out, as Schrager and Bosco each won their individual class races.
Now their eyes are set on competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
"That's been a goal now for a few years," said Bosco. "I hope I get there."