UCI Paracycling Road World Cup brings worldwide athletes to Huntsville

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison, northeastern Limestone and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 733 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Hazel Green, or 9 miles south of Fayetteville, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Harvest, Elkwood, Belleview, Cash Point, Skinem and Toney. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH