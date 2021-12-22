UCF holds on for 75-64 win over UNA

ORLANDO, Fla., – Central Florida took a seven-point lead into the half, then held off North Alabama over the final 20 minutes during a 75-64 home win Wednesday evening. The loss leaves UNA with a 7-5 record on the season.
The Knights (8-2) led 43-36 at the half, but never extended the lead to double digits until the final minute of play.
Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with a game-high 17 points. The junior from Hoover was 7-of-13 from the floor with a trio of three-point baskets. He also added a steal and five assists on the night.
The two teams traded leads in the first half. Four different players scored for the Lions in the first five minutes of play. A three-pointer by Detalian Brown gave UNA a 13-6 lead with 15:13 remaining in the half.
The lead changed five more times, including a UCF jumper at the 3:06 mark that gave the home team a 35-33 lead. A three-pointer by Dallas Howell later cut the deficit to 39-36 before the Knights closed the half with four straight points.
UNA could get no closer than three points in the second half. A jumper by Blackmon with 17:34 remaining made the score 45-42 and a three-pointer by C.J. Brim 48-45, but the Lions could get no closer.
UCF shot 50 percent from the floor and had four players reach double figures. The Knights also held a 41-24 rebounding advantage.
Howell had four three-pointers and finished with 12 points for UNA. Brim added 11 points and six assists.
UNA will play at Gonzaga on Dec. 28. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. (CST) on the GU campus in Spokane, Wash.