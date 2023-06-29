 Skip to main content
UAH working to determine impact of Supreme Court's affirmative action ruling

  • Updated
UAH

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ended affirmative action in the college admissions process, many are wondering what is next to ensure equal opportunity in education.

WAAY’s Dave Brazelton spoke with the University of Alabama in Huntsville as well as a local leader whose father made historic steps in education that pre-dated affirmative action.

The court’s ruling means colleges and universities can’t take race into consideration as a specific basis for granting admission. It follows a legacy that goes back more than 60 years.

While this decision may have an effect on the future of education as we know it, some educators are taking a wait and see approach.

"The University of Alabama in Huntsville is currently assessing that ruling and we have complied and will continue to comply with the applicable laws and accrediting standards regarding admissions,” said Kristina Hendrix, university spokesperson.

For Huntsville City Councilman John Meredith, diversity in higher education has been a part of his family history.

His father, James Meredith, was the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi. It took federal intervention from then-president John F. Kennedy to ensure his safety.

“HIs experience at Ole Miss pre-dated affirmative action,” said John Meredith. “For him, it was a matter of being a first-class citizen within the state of Mississippi. He felt as though he should have the right, just like the white people of Mississippi, to attend the school if he met the academic requirements to get in.”

Affirmative action policies were put into place by a number of universities to boost admissions among historically underserved and discriminated groups.

