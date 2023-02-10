UAH wins twice on day one of Charger Chillout, Saturday schedule moved up

The No. 23 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team started play at the Charger Chillout, presented by Marshall County Tourism & Sports, on Friday with wins over Kentucky State by a score of 8-0 in five innings and Trevecca Nazarene by 5-4 in nine innings at Sand Mountain Park. UAH improves to 5-1 with the victories.
Day two of the Charger Chillout has been moved up by two hours to account for incoming weather, as games will begin at 9 a.m., with contests following at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
UAH has one game on Saturday's schedule, which will now be at 11:30 a.m. at Sand Mountain Park's stadium field against Indianapolis.
GAME ONE
UAH 8, KSU 0 (5 innings)
Maddie Tankersly dazzled in the circle for the Chargers in the first game of the day with 5.0 shutout innings with 10 strikeouts, zero walks and two hits allowed. She improves to 1-0 with the win.
Alexa Douthitt guided the UAH offense with a 2-for-3 performance that produced two runs and three RBI. She hit her first career home run – a three-run shot – as part of a four-run second inning.
Jada Henderson went 3-for-3 on the day and was one of four Chargers to plate two runs in the victory. Lawren Hayes and Caitlyn Bronson both also scored two runs against KSU.
Kaylee Vaught gave UAH three players with multi-hit performances, while Maddie Cartron was one of two Chargers with two RBI highlighted by a go-ahead triple in the first. Cartron finished with two RBI in the contest.
GAME TWO
UAH 5, TNU 4 (9 innings)
The Chargers overcame an extra-inning, back-and-forth affair in the second game of the day, as the UAH put up a two-run bottom of the ninth highlighted by a walk-off RBI double by Jada Henderson to complete the 5-4 victory.
Henderson had a stellar game at the plate overall with a 2-for-4 performance, posting her first home run of the season in the sixth to give UAH a 2-1 lead before her walk-off double in the ninth.
Vaught went 1-for-3 in the win, as she totaled a team-high two runs scored and two walks.
Katie Bracken started in the circle for the Chargers, turning in 5.0 innings with one run allowed and three strikeouts for a no-decision.
Grace O'Berry earned the win in relief, as she tossed the ninth inning with one unearned run allowed and two strikeouts.