UAH wins ninth straight home game

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team claimed a 76-74 victory over Union on Monday at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 13-3 (8-2 GSC), while UU slides to 8-6 (7-3 GSC).
CJ Williamson guided the Chargers offense with 18 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor, as he also added five rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes of action.
Luke Burnett led the squad with three steals against the Bulldogs, with the Chargers recording 11 overall as a team. He additionally rated second on the team with 16 points, sinking 3-of-6 on three-pointers.
Max Shulman had a strong all-around performance for the Blue & White, posting six rebounds and a team-high six assists while scoring eight points in a roster-leading 37 minutes on the floor.
The Chargers shot 44.6 percent from the floor (25-56) and 39.1 percent on three-pointers (9-23), while holding the Bulldogs to 41.5 percent from the floor (22-53). UAH additionally went 17-for-23 from the charity stripe.
Moreover, UAH held the edge over Union in bench points (19-18), steals (11-7), points off turnovers (21-13) and points in the paint (28-12).
Union led just once in the initial 10 minutes of play on Monday, as UAH battled back from a 7-6 deficit to lead the Bulldogs 16-12 at the midway point of the opening half.
The Chargers went into halftime with a 38-34 lead as both sides posted 22 points in the last 10 minutes of the period. Williamson led the UAH offense in the opening half with 10 of his 18 points on the day.
Overall in the first half, UAH nailed 42.9 percent (6-14) of shots from beyond the arc to help the squad to the opening-half advantage.
The Chargers jumped out for an 11-3 run to start out the first three minutes of the second half to extend the squad's lead to 49-37 over the Bulldogs. UAH maintained its advantage throughout the second half, leading by as much as 15 and withstanding a late push by Union on the way to the 76-74 victory on Monday.
UAH is back in action with its first road games of the New Year on Thursday at Valdosta State and Saturday at West Florida.