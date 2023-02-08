UAH wins fifth straight in rout of West Georgia Wednesday

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 89-66 victory over West Georgia on Wednesday night in a marquee Gulf South Conference matchup at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH improves to 20-6 (15-5 GSC), while UWG slides to 16-6 (15-5 GSC).
The Chargers have now won five straight and seven of their last nine games.
Senior Max Shulman had a career-best performance in the rout of West Georgia with a 31-point game to go along with four rebounds and two assists. He went 10-of-13 from the floor and 6-for-9 on three-pointers, while committing only one foul and turning the ball over once.
Luke Burnett also had a stellar shooting night with 22 points, which included a 5-of-6 mark from beyond the arc. Burnett has now scored 20 or more points five times this season.
Chaney Johnson recorded his second straight double-double with 19 points and a team-high 11 rebounds, which rounded out the Chargers with 10 or more points on Wednesday.
Jack Kostel helped guide the Chargers offense with eight assists, as UAH shot 58.1 percent from the field (25-43) and 53.8 percent (14-26) on three-pointers. Kostel's eight assists are the most by a Charger this season.
UAH additionally held the edge over UWG in rebounds (33-29), points off turnovers (19-6), and second-chance points (7-8).
The Blue & White have now won nine consecutive games over West Georgia dating back to Feb. 28, 2019.
The UAH Department of Athletics additionally honored 108 student-athletes at halftime as part of 4.0 Night at Spragins Hall, with UAH athletes earning the honor with a 4.0 GPA in either the Spring of 2022 or the Fall of 2022.
The Chargers have a week's worth of rest ahead before going on the road to Union next Thursday and Christian Brothers next Saturday.