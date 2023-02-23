UAH wins 8th straight in victory over West Florida

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team won its eighth straight game with an 84-65 victory over visiting West Florida on Thursday evening at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in the penultimate Gulf South Conference regular season game. UAH improves to 23-6 (18-5 GSC), while UWF slides to 13-14 (9-14 GSC).
This victory helps UAH keep pace atop the GSC standings with West Alabama, as both teams have 18-5 conference records entering the final day of the regular season on Thursday.
UAH's offense was guided by Chaney Johnson's 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor, followed by Max Shulman, Tanner Shulman and Hunter Vick with 11 points apiece in the win.
Jack Kostel neared double-double territory with a team-high nine rebounds to go along with seven points, three assists and seven points.
The Chargers shot 57.1% from the field (32-56) and 41.9% on three-pointers (13-31), as the squad was guided by Dane Harding's team-high six assists.
UAH additionally held the edge over West Florida in rebounds (35-20), bench points (34-2), points off turnovers (20-17), points in the pain (38-24) and second-chance points (38-24).
The Chargers look ahead to the final game of the 2022-23 regular season Saturday against Valdosta State. Tip-off is slated for 4 p.m.