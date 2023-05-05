UAH victorious in comeback fashion over AUM at GSC Tournament

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team remained in the winners' bracket at the 2023 Gulf South Conference Softball Championships at Choccolocco Park with a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over fourth-seeded Auburn Montgomery on Thursday night. UAH improves to 42-9, while AUM slides to 34-16.
The Chargers look ahead to a 3:30 p.m. matchup on Friday against the winner of Valdosta State and Mississippi College, who match up at 10 a.m. to start Friday's slate of games.
Auburn Montgomery carried a 3-1 advantage into the bottom of the sixth, when the Chargers put together a three-run rally highlighted by a clutch two-RBI single by Gracie Green that led UAH to the 4-3 win on Thursday.
Both Kinley Adams and Jessica Edde had two hits in the contest to pace the Chargers offense, which registered seven hits in the game.
Jada Henderson notched the Chargers lone extra-base hit in the win with a double to lead off the bottom of the sixth.
Katie Bracken earned the win in relief to pick up her second victory in as many days at the GSC tournament, as she tossed the final 3.1 innings with one earned run allowed and one strikeout. She improves to 17-1 on the year.
Josie Thompson was strong in relief as well, working 2.1 scoreless innings with zero walks and two strikeouts.
The Chargers are amidst the program's 27th all-time appearance at the GSC tournament.