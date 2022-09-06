UAH using drones to prepare for disaster response

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is getting creative when it comes to disaster relief.
The university is using new technology to keep people safe and respond to emergency scenes when severe weather strikes.
Their loved ones in pain and suffering is a feeling all too many North Alabamians know. This new project is hoping to ease that pain.
"(They're) reacting fast, reacting properly, maybe doing CPR if it's needed, taking care of wounds and prioritizing patient situations," UAH College of Nursing Associate Professor Dr. Azita Amiri said of the drill.
On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen UAH nursing students honed their skills during a mock disaster: an EF-5 tornado.
"They need to learn how to take care of patients in this situation," Amiri said.
A group of students pretended to be hurt in the woods. The other students acted as nurses. They could reach the "patients" but an ambulance wouldn't make it.
That's where the drone comes in.
Matt Sloane is the CEO of Skyfire Consulting, the drone company used by UAH during the drill.
"If we can get a drone (to a scene) in 1 to 2 minutes, that's even better," Sloane said.
From gloves to blood pressure cuffs, even blood itself, the drone can bring just about anything to a scene that's needed.
This particular drone can travel up to 35 miles per hour. FAA rules say it can only travel up to two miles in direct eyesight of the operator.
"A lot of these things you have just a few minutes before it becomes a life-or-death scenario," Sloane said.
That is the mindset these future nurses have for when the next tornado hits.
"We had one simulated patient today who without the blood would've died out in the field," nursing student Rosi Patton said.
"(It) really puts a different perspective because it's different being on the other side of the bed," nursing student Alaina Smith said.
The FAA recently awarded UAH a $828,700 grant to support this work.