UAH tops Delta State at Spragins Hall Thursday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team returned home for a 64-57 victory over Delta State on Thursday evening at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 6-16 (6-12 GSC), while DSU slides to 9-14 (8-11 GSC).
The Chargers offense featured a total of four players with 10 points or more against the Statesmen, led by Madie Krieger with a team-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the floor that included a 2-for-3 mark on three-pointers. Krieger additionally played a roster-leading 38 minutes on Thursday.
Krieger's 17 points are also a season-best for the freshman.
Alaina Taylor rated second on the squad with 16 points as she sank a team-high three, three-pointers. Taylor has scored in double-digits in six of the past seven games.
Haley Nichols pulled down a team-best eight rebounds and added 13 points, with Andie Flatgard rounding out the Chargers in double figure scoring with 12 points to go along with seven rebounds.
UAH was stellar on three-pointers overall in the contest, shooting at a rate 40.9 percent (9-22) from beyond the arc for the contest. The Chargers shot 41.2 percent (21-51) from the floor in the victory.
Head coach Andrea Lemmond's squad additionally held the edge over Delta State in rebounds (32-29) and fast break points (10-7) on Thursday.
The Chargers have now won three of its last four GSC contests, as the squad looks ahead to Saturday's 2 p.m. home matchup with Mississippi College.