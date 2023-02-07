UAH SWIRLL to embark on the last leg of PERiLS severe weather research mission

The Severe Weather Institute for Research and Lightning Laboratories, or SWIRLL, is preparing to embark on the last leg of a severe weather and tornado research mission called PERiLS.
PERiLS is a storm chasing mission designed to use state-of-the-art storm chasing vehicles in the heart of Dixie Alley to study the rapid environmental changes right before a storm.
The group set out on four storm mission last severe weather season but plans to have eight missions this season.
The storm chasers craft a forecast and get into positon in their chasing domain no less than four days prior to the expected stormy event. They then park their vehicles and let the storm role through the region... all the while taking measurements with their high-tech vehicles.
The fleet of storm chasers house mobile radars, numerous sensors, and various measurement tools including a large sensor that provides all the same weather data that a weather balloon does, but it does so from the surface.