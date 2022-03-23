UAH students develop device to disinfect fabrics in just 20 minutes

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 18.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.4 feet on 04/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UAH students develop device to disinfect fabrics in just 20 minutes

  • Updated
  • 0
UAH VioClean Team

A team of students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville won first place in the Boeing New Business Challenge.

Layla Jeries, Ethan Punch and Andrew Zelinka did not know each other when their professors presented them with the opportunity in mid-December. That's when they started getting to work.

The group created and developed VioClean. It's a device that uses UVC lights to disinfect fabrics.

It won't remove stains, but it can freshen up and disinfect dirty clothes, towels or other fabrics. Tests ran by Jeries showed the device can kill up to 99.9% of germs in just 20 minutes, and that's with a very concentrated load of bacteria.

VioClean is still in its prototype phase, but the team is hoping to commercialize it.

"I believe there are a few entities locally that are also interested in commercializing this idea, so we hope we can take it somewhere where we can actually realize this idea," said Zelinka, who was in charge of the marketing and business plan.

Students won an $8,000 prize in the competition.

"It's the highlight of my UAH experience," Jeries said.

Punch, who was the main engineer, said he hopes their creation will become the future of doing laundry in a more energy-efficient way.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you