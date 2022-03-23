UAH students develop device to disinfect fabrics in just 20 minutes

A team of students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville won first place in the Boeing New Business Challenge.
Layla Jeries, Ethan Punch and Andrew Zelinka did not know each other when their professors presented them with the opportunity in mid-December. That's when they started getting to work.
The group created and developed VioClean. It's a device that uses UVC lights to disinfect fabrics.
It won't remove stains, but it can freshen up and disinfect dirty clothes, towels or other fabrics. Tests ran by Jeries showed the device can kill up to 99.9% of germs in just 20 minutes, and that's with a very concentrated load of bacteria.
VioClean is still in its prototype phase, but the team is hoping to commercialize it.
"I believe there are a few entities locally that are also interested in commercializing this idea, so we hope we can take it somewhere where we can actually realize this idea," said Zelinka, who was in charge of the marketing and business plan.
Students won an $8,000 prize in the competition.
"It's the highlight of my UAH experience," Jeries said.
Punch, who was the main engineer, said he hopes their creation will become the future of doing laundry in a more energy-efficient way.