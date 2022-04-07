UAH Space Hardware Club helps students connect with International Space Station

North Alabama students got an out-of-this-world experience this week, courtesy of the University of Alabama in Huntsville Space Hardware Club.
Middle school students from surrounding schools were able to speak with a astronaut who is in space right now.
Students asked astronaut Tom Marshburn a number of questions, including, "What happens if someone gets sick?" and "What food do you eat?"
A cellphone wasn't going to cut it for this mission. To reach space, college students from UAH's Space Hardware Club helped students place a long-distance call to the International Space Station through a ham radio.
"We need to understand what's going on outside of our Earth, too, and there's plenty of stuff we don't know on Earth, but definitely, space is the next frontier and so it's really important for younger generations," said Amber Porteous, ARISS team lead.
Porteous submitted a proposal to the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station to make the mission possible.
ARISS selected only nine organizations in the spring to make the contact.
The goal of event was to inspire younger students to pursue a career within science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.