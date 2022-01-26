UAH Rolls to 82-65 Victory Over Montevallo

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team earned some revenge and did so in comfortable fashion on Wednesday night, defeating visiting Montevallo 82-65 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 12-8 (5-6 Gulf South Conference), while the Falcons fall to 8-13 (6-7 GSC).
The Chargers were led by a trio of COVID-19 freshmen on the night as Jack Kostel was 5-for-8 from the floor including knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to scoring a career-best 17, and he turned in a solid overall performance as he also grabbed five rebounds, had two assists, picked up two steals, and blocked two shots.
Luke Burnett scored 16 on the night and led UAH with three assists while also collecting two boards and two steals, and Chaney Johnson used a 7-for-9 showing at the charity stripe to score 13.
Matching a career high, Max Shulman picked up 12 rebounds to lead the Chargers on the glass.
The first half of the contest was a tight affair, though Montevallo – who defeated the Chargers in the previous meeting this season – would only lead for a brief moment after a Falcon triple made it 11-10 in favor of the guests at the 13:42 mark of the period. UAH had an answer in the form of an Auston Leslie 3-pointer on the next possession, and though the game would be tied on a pair of occasions, UAH would ultimately build up as much as a nine-point lead before taking a 37-30 advantage into the locker room at the break.
UAH dominated the opening minutes of the second stanza, scoring the first 12 points of the half to go up 49-33 with 16:24 remaining in the game, and the lead for the Chargers would remain in double figures the rest of the way, growing to as many as 19 en route to the 82-65 victory.
The Chargers finished the contest shooting 46.4 percent while holding the guests to a 40.4 percent shooting mark, and UAH built up an impressive 51-18 edge in rebounds.
The 51 rebounds match the season high which UAH previously accomplished against Southeastern Baptist on Nov. 22 of this season.
UAH will now have a couple of days off before welcoming Shorter to The Stable on Saturday.
Saturday's contest will be highlighted by Military Appreciation Day presented by Lockheed Martin and AUSA.