UAH researcher helps save man's life after Hurricane Ian

A research engineer with the University of Alabama in Huntsville helped save a life during search and rescue operations after Hurricane Ian.
"We were actively searching for survivors," Casey Calamaio said.
He is a research engineer for UAH, but in his free time, he volunteers for the Civil Air Patrol.
He was sent to Florida just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. His job was to fly a drone and find any sign of life amidst the rubble.
"It's devastating, to be honest," Calamaio said. "It's really hard to see those kinds of, you know, the aftermath of a storm like that, especially such a strong and impactful storm."
During the mission, he spotted a boat.
"It was very deep in the mangroves, an extremely difficult location to get to," Calamaio said.
But, there were signs of life. Calamaio relayed the data and coordinates to a rescue team, who went out and found a man on the boat.
"He was adrift for three to four days, pretty extended period of time, especially in adverse conditions like that," Calamaio explained. "From what we understand, he’s been recovering well."
Calamaio never got to meet the man he rescued. Still, it served as a reminder of why he keeps coming back to help.
"This is why we do what we do!" Calamaio exclaimed. "I have no doubt in my mind that the data that we hope to provide as well, I certainly hope, lead to additional life saved, and I wouldn't be surprised if that's the case."
The Civil Air Patrol is dispatched to help local emergency management agencies when needed. Just last Friday, Calamaio helped find and rescue a missing person in Blount County.