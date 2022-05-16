UAH receives $20M grant to create new every day technologies using plasma

UAH received a $20 million grant to lead a project to develop new technology using plasma.
"Alabama, you know, as wonderful as football is. It has a lot more to offer the nation than some great football teams," Dr. Gary Zank, director of UAH Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research, said.
He's the lead investigator of the Future Technologies enabled by Plasma Processes, and he has an ambitious goal— to make Huntsville the next international hub in the field of plasma physics.
"98 to 99% of the universe is somehow plasma related," Dr. Zank said. It's everywhere!"
From your phones, TV and computers to your kitchen appliances, your car and even in nature. Plasma's use is versatile.
"One of those great unseen things that make the world go a lot more smoothly than it would otherwise," Dr. Zank said.
He hopes to find further applicable uses of plasma through the new grant. The five year effort brings together nine Alabama universities and a private firm to further research plasma and create new technologies that can be used in every day life.
In its simplest sense, plasma is a mixture of gases with charged particles. Those particles react with other molecules allowing it to be used for a variety of things like killings germs to helping plants grow. Researchers are hoping to take advantage of it's adaptability to find ways to create clean energy, improve agriculture and food safety, space weather prediction and even help in the fight against the pandemic and other viruses.
"There are going to be developments in taking those ideas and creating future hopefully transformative technologies that will improve the way of life of many people," Dr. Zank said.
Dr. Zank says it will also create a new economic boom in Alabama!
"One of the things that is very likely to happen with this is that there will be a more commercially oriented transition of a lot of that research, and so we're anticipating that you know, there are there are companies that could be created," Dr. Zank explained.
With those new spin off companies, comes new jobs. The exact number is unknown, but Dr. Zank says the impact goes beyond that.
Students will get the opportunity to join in on the research and even get real life experience at companies. There will also be summer training camps for K-12 students across the state. Dr. Zank believes by developing the future workforce in the next five years we'll be one step closer to expanding the initiative.
"A very natural outgrowth of this will be to focus on the development of a plasma related science engineering regional hub that would involve Alabama and possibly some of the other Southeastern states, and tie that in with other federal leaders," Dr. Zank said.
Alabama's US senators are ecstatic by the news of this $20 million grant.
“This grant will allow for ground-breaking plasma research to occur, accelerating new technologies for a variety of applications, and will further solidify Alabama as a leader in this field,” Sen. Richard Shelby Shelby said. “I look forward to seeing the impact that this five-year initiative will have on the future utility of plasma science and engineering.”
“Our state is home to many talented researchers and developers, and this funding will go a long way in making Alabama a leading pioneer in PSE research and stimulating meaningful advancements in plasma technologies,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville added.
Partnered with UAH are the University of Alabama (lead: Dr. R. Branam), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (lead: Dr. Y. Vohra), Auburn University (lead: Dr. E. Thomas), Tuskegee University (lead: Dr. V. Rangari), the University of South Alabama (lead: Dr. E. Spencer), Alabama A&M University (lead: Dr. R. Mentreddy), Alabama State University (lead: Dr. K. Vig), and Oakwood University (lead: Dr. A. Volkov), together with a commercial/industrial partner CFD Research Corporation (lead: Dr. V. Kolobov), that specializes in computational fluid dynamics software and is located in Cummings Research Park. In addition, FTPP cooperatively partners with three national laboratories, Los Alamos National Lab, Sandia National Lab and Princeton Plasma Physics Lab.