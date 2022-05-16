UAH receives $20-million grant to create new everyday technologies using plasma

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received a $20-million grant to lead a project aimed at developing new technology using plasma.
"Alabama, you know, as wonderful as football is, it has a lot more to offer the nation than some great football teams," said Gary Zank, director of the Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research at UAH.
He's the lead investigator of the Future Technologies enabled by Plasma Processes, and he has an ambitious goal: to make Huntsville the next international hub in the field of plasma physics.
"Ninety-eight to 99 percent of the universe is somehow plasma-related," Zank said. "It's everywhere."
From phones, TVs and computers to kitchen appliances, vehicles and even in nature, plasma's use is versatile.
"One of those great unseen things that make the world go a lot more smoothly than it would otherwise," Zank said.
He hopes to find more uses of plasma through the new grant. The five-year effort brings together nine Alabama universities and a private firm to further research plasma and create new technologies that can be used in everyday life.
In its simplest sense, plasma is a mixture of gases with charged particles. Those particles react with other molecules, allowing plasma to be used for a variety of things, like killing germs or helping plants grow.
Researchers are hoping to take advantage of plasma's adaptability to find ways to create clean energy, improve agriculture and food safety, advance space weather prediction and even help in the fight against viruses, like the one that causes Covid-19.
"There are going to be developments in taking those ideas and creating future, hopefully transformative technologies that will improve the way of life of many people," Zank said.
Zank said it will also create a new economic boom in Alabama.
"One of the things that is very likely to happen with this is that there will be a more commercially oriented transition of a lot of that research, and so we're anticipating that, you know, there are there are companies that could be created," Zank explained.
With those new spin-off companies comes new jobs. The exact number is unknown, but Zank said the impact goes beyond that.
Students will get the opportunity to join in on the research and get real-life experience at such companies. There will also be summer training camps for K-12 students across the state. Zank believes developing the future workforce over the next five years will bring us one step closer to expanding the initiative.
"A very natural outgrowth of this will be to focus on the development of a plasma-related science engineering regional hub that would involve Alabama and possibly some of the other Southeastern states, and tie that in with other federal leaders," Zank said.
Alabama's U.S. senators were ecstatic about the news of the $20-million grant.
“This grant will allow for ground-breaking plasma research to occur, accelerating new technologies for a variety of applications, and will further solidify Alabama as a leader in this field,” Sen. Richard Shelby said. “I look forward to seeing the impact that this five-year initiative will have on the future utility of plasma science and engineering.”
“Our state is home to many talented researchers and developers, and this funding will go a long way in making Alabama a leading pioneer in PSE research and stimulating meaningful advancements in plasma technologies,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville said.
Partnering with UAH are the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University, Tuskegee University, the University of South Alabama, Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and Oakwood University. Also partnering with the group is commercial/industrial partner CFD Research Corporation, which specializes in computational fluid dynamics software and is located in Cummings Research Park.
In addition, FTPP cooperatively partners with three national laboratories: Los Alamos National Lab, Sandia National Lab and Princeton Plasma Physics Lab.