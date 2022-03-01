UAH Punches Ticket to Semifinals with Romp Over West Georgia

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville is headed to the Gulf South Conference Men's Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter semifinals for the 13th time after defeating visiting West Georgia 86-63 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Tuesday night. The Chargers move on in the postseason at 20-10, while UWG ends the year at 15-13.
The Chargers have never lost a Super Tuesday game, going 7-0 in those contests since 2015.
CJ Williamson led UAH to recording its 10th 20-win season since 2009-10 as he scored an impressive 31 points after going 13-for-19 from the floor while also grabbing seven rebounds, handing out two assists, and one steal.
UAH has now had a 30-point scorer in back-to-back tournament games as Sam Orf scored 33 in the championship contest a season ago.
Three other Chargers scored in double figures including Chaney Johnson who recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and a personal-best 12 rebounds in addition to three assists.
Jack Kostel knocked down a couple of 3s to aid his effort in scoring 12 while stuffing the stat sheet with four boards, three assists, two steals, and a block; and Dalton Dodd scored 11.
UAH never trailed in the contest, scoring on its first possession of the game and leading by 10 at 12-2 by the 16:11 mark of the opening half, and after leading by as many as 19 in the period, the Chargers were on top 44-28 going into the halftime break.
The closest the Wolves would get in the second half was 15 on a pair of occasions including with just over nine minutes left in the contest, but the hosts would pull away, going up by their largest lead of the night at 86-57 with just over a minute left because taking the 86-63 victory.
The Chargers shot 53.4 percent on the night while using a smothering defensive effort to hold West Georgia to a 35.4 percent shooting mark, and UAH also dominated on the boards with 44 rebounds compared to 34 for the Wolves.
UAH doubled up the visitors in the paint, outscoring UWG 40-20.
UAH will now advance to the semifinals on Saturday where the team will take on top-seeded West Alabama who was a 71-58 winner over Delta State in Livingston on Tuesday night, and tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Pete Hanna Center on the campus of Samford University.
UWA took the regular season meeting between the two teams by a 69-68 score back on Feb. 16.