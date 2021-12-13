UAH nursing students graduate, ready to work on front line

Working on the front lines during a pandemic comes with a handful of hardships, but instead of shying away, nursing students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville are gearing up to start their careers.
One of those students is Chris Townsend. On Monday, Townsend and his classmates walked across the stage, ready to start a whole new chapter.
"I'm feeling relieved," said Townsend. "I've known since I was 15 that I wanted to be a nurse, and it's been a long journey."
For Townsend and many of his classmates, getting here didn't come without its share of roadblocks.
"Work, trying to pay bills and stay in school — all at the same time," said Townsend.
Not to mention, there's been a pandemic.
"We were baptized in a fire, basically," said Townsend.
Clinical studies at area hospitals were postponed for many students at the beginning of the pandemic, and when students finally got inside hospital walls, they were faced with a harsh reality.
"I debated if I wanted to take a break from this last semester," said Townsend. "It was a lot of work, working in the hospital this semester, and I just wanted to breathe."
Instead of backing down, students like Townsend fought forward.
"I'm just ready," Townsend said.
Townsend credited nurses at Huntsville Hospital for helping keep him on track.
"The nurses that work, already pushing me forward, they let me know that it wasn't always like this, that they're drained, too," said Townsend.
He made sure he never lost sight of the big picture.
"I'm ready to do my part and build my knowledge so that I can take that other places," said Townsend.
Nurses are needed more now than ever. According to the Medical Journal of Medical Quality, a shortage of nurses is expected to continue until 2030.
Townsend will be working at the cardiac care unit at Huntsville Hospital. Many of his classmates are also gearing up for a job on the front lines.
A UAH spokesperson said nursing enrollment did drop in the Fall 2021 semester, compared to Fall 2020.