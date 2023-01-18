UAH men sink 21 three-pointers in rout of Montevallo, women fall in close battle

Men's Basketball
The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team opened up the week's slate with a 99-69 victory over Montevallo on Wednesday night at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 15-5 (10-4 GSC), while UM slides to 8-11 (6-9 GSC).
UAH featured four players with 10 points or more in the victory over Montevallo, led by Luke Burnett with a team-high 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor including a 7-for-13 mark from beyond the arc.
Max Shulman rated second on the roster with 25 points, followed by Chaney Johnson with 13 points and Tanner Shulman with 11 points to round out the Chargers in double-figure scoring. Johnson additionally notched a team-high six assists in the win.
UAH's 99 points scored on Wednesday are the most by the squad in the 2022-23 conference slate.
Dalton Dodd led the Chargers on the boards with eight rebounds to go along with three assists and eight points in a strong all-around performance.
UAH held the edge over Montevallo overall on Wednesday in rebounds (47-29), bench points (28-8), steals (10-9), points off turnovers (21-10), points in the paint (26-12) and second-chance points (15-2). The Blue & White shot 47.9 percent from the field (35-73) and 41.2 percent on three-pointers (21-51) as well against the Falcons.
The Chargers offense was electric at the outset of Wednesday's matchup to the tune of a 28-9 lead over the Falcons in the initial seven minutes of play, as UAH sank seven three-pointers during that run.
UAH went on to outscore visiting Montevallo 32-24 over the rest of the first half for a 60-33 lead after 20 minutes of action. Max Shulman's 19 first-half points led the way in the opening stanza.
The Chargers and Falcons played tightly in the second half, with UAH outpacing UM 39-36 in the final 20 minutes to cap off the 99-69 win on Wednesday.
UAH is back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m. for Military Appreciation Day at Spragins Hall against visiting West Alabama.
Women's Basketball:
The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team was tripped up at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall by visiting Montevallo on Wednesday evening by a score of 66-61 in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slides to 3-15 (3-11 GSC), while UM improves to 8-11 (8-7 GSC).
Freshman Bellah Machen led the UAH offense in the Wednesday matchup with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor to go along with three rebounds in 34 minutes played.
Fellow freshman Andie Flatgard played a roster-leading 38 minutes against the Falcons, as she joined Machen in double-figure scoring with 10 points. Flatgard shot 4-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-4 on three pointers in addition to adding five rebounds and a team-best three assists.
Haley Nichols gave the Chargers three players with 10 points or more on Wednesday with a 10-points, eight-rebound performance. Her eight boards led the Blue & White in the GSC contest.
The Chargers held the visiting Falcons at bay in the opening first and second quarters as the Chargers shot 41.7 percent from beyond the arc to lead the squad to a 31-21 lead at halftime.
Machen posted a team-high 14 points combined in the first and second frames to lead the Chargers in the opening half.
Despite Montevallo outpacing UAH 13-7, the Chargers maintained a five-point advantage at 48-43 heading into the fourth quarter where the Falcons offense again outscored the Chargers 23-13 to win 66-61 on Wednesday night.
The Chargers are back in action on Saturday with a visit from West Alabama for a 2 p.m. contest. UAH will be celebrating Military Appreciation Day at Spragins Hall on Saturday, presented by AUSA and Lockheed Martin.