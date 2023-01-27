UAH men and women win at Shorter

Men's Basketball
ROME, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team cruised to an 88-54 victory at Shorter on Thursday night in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 16-6 (11-5 GSC), while SU slides to 3-17 (1-15 GSC).
The Chargers offense featured four players with 10 points or more in the victory, led by Luke Burnett and Chaney Johnson with 21 points apiece. Both players shot 8-for-12 from the floor, with Burnett sinking five of his eight three-point attempts.
Max Shulman had a strong all-around performance with 14 points, a team-high six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Hunter Vick rounded out the Chargers in double-figures with 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.
Jack Kostel generated a team-best four assists, as the Chargers notched helpers on 21 of the squad's 32 baskets on the night. Kostel helped the Chargers shoot 56.1 percent (32-57) from the field and 50.0 percent (16-32) from beyond the arc in the victory.
The Chargers additionally held the edge over the Hawks in rebounds (31-20), bench points (20-13), steals (9-1), points off turnovers (26-6), and points in the paint (32-20).
UAH opened the first six minutes of the contest on a 19-7 run against Shorter, and the squad continued to roll to a 53-24 lead over the hosts at halftime.
Three Chargers entered double-digit scoring in the first half, led by Burnett with 13. UAH shot 62.5 percent from the field and 52.4 percent on three-pointers in a dominant opening 20 minutes.
UAH's offense continued to maintain its advantage in the second half outpacing Shorter 35-30 in the frame to cap off the 88-54 victory on Thursday.
The Chargers return to action with their second road game of the week at Lee on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT.
Women's Basketball:
ROME, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's basketball team won its second straight game with an 60-50 victory at Shorter on Thursday evening in Gulf South Conference action. UAH rises to 5-11 (5-15 GSC), while SU slides to 1-18 (1-15 GSC).
Haley Nichols led the Chargers in the victory with a double-double on a team-high 16 points and 15 rebounds in addition to rating second on the squad with three assists. Nichols has now recorded five double-double with points and rebounds this season, and she extends her streak of 10-plus points to five consecutive games.
Alaina Taylor rated second on the squad with 12 points, followed by Madie Krieger's 10 points on the night.
Haelim Adle helped guide the UAH offense with a roster-leading six assists to go along with six points and six rebounds for a strong all-around performance.
Both offenses were slow to kick into gear in Thursday's contest, but UAH held an 11-8 advantage through the first quarter thanks to holding Shorter to a 3-for-16 mark from the field.
The Chargers ended the last 2:52 of the second quarter on an 11-0 run to own a 34-21 advantage at the half, as Krieger poured in a team-high 10 points. Krieger went 3-for-3 from the field, 2-for-2 on three-pointers and 2-for-2 on free throws for a perfect first half.
UAH maintained a double-digit advantage throughout the third quarter to lead 51-41 after 30 minutes, and the Chargers and Hawks went on to score nine points apiece in the fourth to cap off the 60-50 victory on the road.
The Chargers continue their road swing on Saturday with a trip to the Volunteer State to take on Lee at 1 p.m. CT.