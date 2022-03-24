UAH makes it to finals in robotics competition with their Mars rover

A team of students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville made it to the finals in the University Rover Challenge. It is the world's premier robotics competition for college students.
"I'm feeling excited! Pleasantly surprised that we made it," Shelby Tull said.
She's the team leader of UAH's Adaptable Service Transport Research Apparatus, or ASTRA for short. She's proud of the team of 21 students, who were able to design and build this rover from scratch.
"It's crazy to see it here, built and actually working, in person," Thomas Bennett said.
The team started working on the project in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.
They faced many challenges as they worked remotely, but that didn't stop them.
"We put in the effort, did all our homework. Here's our design now, let's actually build it and see our finished product," Michael Sorrell said.
However, the project is more than just building a rover. It actually has to go through four missions in the desert sands of Utah.
The rover must be able to detect life, pick up heavy objects and take them through difficult terrain, fine manipulation, before making its way to a designated spot — all while avoiding obstacles.
"All by itself!" Tull said.
The team's software lead said it was tricky, but they were able to transfer some of their work from prototypes to the actual thing.
"It worked beautifully," Areeb Mohammed said.
The rover caught some eyes while out on UAH's campus Thursday afternoon.
The team says they're glad all of their hard work is paying off, but they know it couldn't be done without each other.
"It's really incredible being on a team with such skilled and talented people, each on their own focus areas," Andrew Adams said.
The UAH team will head out to Utah in late May for the competition in June.