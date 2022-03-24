 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UAH makes it to finals in robotics competition with their Mars rover

  • Updated
  • 0

A team of students from the University of Alabama in Huntsville made it to the finals in the University Rover Challenge. It is the world's premier robotics competition for college students.

"I'm feeling excited! Pleasantly surprised that we made it," Shelby Tull said.

She's the team leader of UAH's Adaptable Service Transport Research Apparatus, or ASTRA for short. She's proud of the team of 21 students, who were able to design and build this rover from scratch.

"It's crazy to see it here, built and actually working, in person," Thomas Bennett said.

The team started working on the project in February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

They faced many challenges as they worked remotely, but that didn't stop them.

"We put in the effort, did all our homework. Here's our design now, let's actually build it and see our finished product," Michael Sorrell said.

However, the project is more than just building a rover. It actually has to go through four missions in the desert sands of Utah.

The rover must be able to detect life, pick up heavy objects and take them through difficult terrain, fine manipulation, before making its way to a designated spot — all while avoiding obstacles.

"All by itself!" Tull said.

The team's software lead said it was tricky, but they were able to transfer some of their work from prototypes to the actual thing.

"It worked beautifully," Areeb Mohammed said.

UAH Rover

The rover caught some eyes while out on UAH's campus Thursday afternoon.

The team says they're glad all of their hard work is paying off, but they know it couldn't be done without each other.

"It's really incredible being on a team with such skilled and talented people, each on their own focus areas," Andrew Adams said.

The UAH team will head out to Utah in late May for the competition in June.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you