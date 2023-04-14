UAH holds groundbreaking ceremony for new engineering building

The University of Alabama at Huntsville announced plans to broaden its reach across Alabama.
University leaders announced plans for the construction of a new engineering building, which will be named after Ray Jones, a part of the pioneering Jones family in Huntsville.
The building will be 80,000 square feet and will be multiple stories high.
"There will be collaborative workshops [and] undergraduate teaching labs," said Dr. Shankar Mahalingam, dean of the school's college of engineering. "There will be some research labs [and] many of our student organizations will have spaces in this new building."
According to the university, the building will costs upwards of $59 million, but the school's president said the price tag is worth every cent.
"For us to grow the university here like we need to, we got to have the kind of facilities that we're breaking ground on today," said Dr. Charles L. Karr, president of the school.
The dean of the engineering department said the new building will help grow the already large number of students in his department.
"This allows us to recruit broadly from across the state and beyond," said Mahalingam. "Also try to address the workforce needs of the North Alabama region and Alabama in general."
With this addition, the university has its eyes on a bright future for its students and staff.
"All across this community I hear people tell me we love the product you produce, we just need more of it," said Karr. "For us to be able to increase the number of graduates we have, these kinds of things are necessary."