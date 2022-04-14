UAH gets $18 million for new engineering building

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received $18 million for a new engineering building.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed the appropriations bill into law on Thursday.
More details from the University of Alabama System press release announcing the funding:
Last Friday, the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees granted approval for Phase One of a new engineering building project at UAH. This approval authorizes UAH to formally proceed with planning the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, multistory academic and research facility that will accommodate the College of Engineering’s growth and greatly enhance UAH’s advanced research and development capabilities.
At the Board of Trustees meeting, it was announced that the Alabama State Legislature voted to appropriate $18 million towards this critical initiative. Sen. Tom Butler attended the meeting and was recognized as a foremost champion of this legislative effort.
UAH supplies a highly educated workforce to the state – 72% of alumni reside in Alabama – and plays a pivotal role in driving economic development and supporting high-tech industry, space and defense needs. UAH’s new engineering building project will help address the state’s workforce demand as Alabama is projected to need more than 850,000 STEM-related occupations by 2026.