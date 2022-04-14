 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UAH gets $18 million for new engineering building

  • Updated
  • 0
New UAH Engineering Building construction rendering

New UAH Engineering Building construction rendering

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has received $18 million for a new engineering building.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed the appropriations bill into law on Thursday.

More details from the University of Alabama System press release announcing the funding:

Last Friday, the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees granted approval for Phase One of a new engineering building project at UAH. This approval authorizes UAH to formally proceed with planning the construction of an 80,000-square-foot, multistory academic and research facility that will accommodate the College of Engineering’s growth and greatly enhance UAH’s advanced research and development capabilities.

At the Board of Trustees meeting, it was announced that the Alabama State Legislature voted to appropriate $18 million towards this critical initiative. Sen. Tom Butler attended the meeting and was recognized as a foremost champion of this legislative effort.

UAH supplies a highly educated workforce to the state – 72% of alumni reside in Alabama – and plays a pivotal role in driving economic development and supporting high-tech industry, space and defense needs. UAH’s new engineering building project will help address the state’s workforce demand as Alabama is projected to need more than 850,000 STEM-related occupations by 2026.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you