 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UAH: 'Emergency situation' over, buildings are safe

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville fire at UAH

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to a reported threat at the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Wednesday.

12:48 p.m. UPDATE:

UAH says the emergency situation has ended and that there is no immediate threat and all buildings are safe. Huntsville Police Department officers and Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials have left the scene.

From earlier:

The University of Alabama in Huntsville has sent out multiple alerts telling people to evacuate buildings.

The notices went out for the Nursing Building, Roberts Hall and Salmon Library.

A reason for the evacuation calls has not been released.

However, law enforcement, school staff and a student tell WAAY it is related to a bomb threat.

There are reports that similar threats have been made this morning at other Alabama college campuses.

One of those is Auburn University. Officials there said a bogus threat was made against the school's nursing building.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

UAH

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you