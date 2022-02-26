UAH Earns Super Tuesday Home Game with Win Saturday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team secured a home game in the upcoming conference tournament on Saturday as it defeated visiting Delta State 75-65 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. The Chargers improve to 19-10 (12-8 Gulf South Conference) with the victory, while DSU falls to 10-16 (9-11 GSC).
UAH earns the fourth seed in the 2022 GSC Men's Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter and will host West Georgia on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
Full information concerning tickets will be forthcoming.
The Chargers were led by Chaney Johnson on Saturday as he recorded his 10th 20-point game of the season by going 10-for-16 to score 20 while also matching two teammates with a team-best seven rebounds.
CJ Williamson was 6-for-10 shooting on the day to score 18 while also grabbing seven boards and handing out four assists, and Luke Burnett knocked down a pair of big 3-pointers to score 12.
The other leading rebounder for UAH was Max Shulman who had eight points, the seven boards, and four assists.
Jack Kostel led the hosts with five assists and a career-best six steals which is also the most by a Charger this season.
Delta State knocked down 11 3-pointers in the first half to aid its effort in taking a 43-40 lead at the halftime break, and after going up by six early, the Statesmen would hold that same three-point lead at 49-46 at the 15:55 mark of the second half.
The Chargers then scored 11 straight including a pair of Kostel steals that led directly to monstrous dunks from Johnson, and then run was punctuated by a key Burnett triple and another jam from Johnson that made it 57-49 at the 12:53 mark.
The guests would have one more push, cutting their deficit down to two at 67-65 with 3:11 left in the game, but a Burnett 3-pointer followed by one from Kostel and a pair of free throws from Williamson all while keeping Delta State off the board created the 75-65 final.
For the game, UAH shot 49.2 percent while holding DSU to a 38.9 percent shooting mark, and the Chargers dominated the glass by a 37-26 margin.
The hosts were particularly impressive in the paints – at both ends of the floor – outscoring Delta State by a 40-8 margin.