UAH drops both games of doubleheader to UMSL

The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team fell twice in its home-opening doubleheader at Charger Park against Missouri-St. Louis by scores of 9-4 and 2-0 on Friday afternoon in nonconference action. UAH slides to 2-3, while UMSL improves to 2-0.
UAH has altered its schedule to be an 11 a.m. doubleheader on Saturday against UMSL, which will wrap up the four-game series.
GAME ONE
UMSL 9, UAH 4
Missouri-St. Louis broke through a close score late in the contest, outscoring UAH 5-0 from in the seventh and eighth innings to hand the Chargers a 9-4 loss to open the series.
Colin Brewer collected a team-high two base hits in three at-bats, with one of his two hits going for a solo home run to left in the bottom of the fourth. That is his first home run of the season.
Garrett Bodine kept his hit streak alive, while scoring a team-high two runs in a 1-for-4 day at the plate.
Connor Brooks started on the mound for the Chargers, turning in 5.0 innings with four runs allowed, seven strikeouts and zero walks for a no-decision.
Justin Perrault took the loss in relief to drop to 0-1 this season, after working 3.0 innings with five runs allowed – three earned – and one strikeout.
GAME TWO
UMSL 2, UAH 0
The Chargers and Tritons entered into a pitchers' duel in game two of the afternoon with neither team scoring until UMSL's two-run top of the seventh that propelled the visitors to their 2-0 win.
Lindsey Jackson reached base in all three of his plate appearances, as he went 2-for-2 with one walk. His two hits in the game were a team-high.
Bodine tied the UAH baseball program's hit streak record, as well as the GSC's record, with a 1-for-2 performance to go along with a team-high two walks. He has recorded at least one hit in 38 straight games dating back to last season, which ties the record set by Vincent Kortbawi in 2013.
Andre Orselli had a strong start on the mound for UAH, with the right-hander posting 5.0 shutout innings with three hits allowed and one strikeout.
Will Hotalen dropped to 1-1 on the season, as he took the loss in relief after going 2.0 innings with two runs allowed and four strikeouts.