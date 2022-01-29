UAH Clips Hawks in 81-60 Victory on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville earned another home victory on Saturday, winning 81-60 over visiting Shorter at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Military Appreciation Day presented by Lockheed Martin and AUSA. The Chargers move to 13-8 (6-6 Gulf South Conference), while the Hawks drop to 4-12 (1-10 GSC).
UAH is now 10-1 at home on the year.
The victors were led by Chaney Johnson who turned in a monster game, going 10-for-16 from the floor en route to scoring 27 while also picking up a team-high seven rebounds in addition to two steals, a block, and an assist.
Joining him in double figures were Dalton Dodd who scored 11 and Max Shulman who chipped in with 10 points and five boards.
CJ Williamson scored eight, had six rebounds, and handed out a team-high four assists.
Shorter opened up an early 13-6 lead at the 15:09 mark of the first half, but an 8-0 run punctuated by a Daniel Saylor dunk put the Chargers in front 14-13 just three minutes later. After four more lead changes, UAH would proceed to take control of the contest, going up by as many as 15 before carrying a 43-31 lead into the halftime break.
The advantage would balloon to 17 early in the second half, but a 15-4 run for Shorter later in the frame would allow the visitors to make it a three-point game at 57-54 with 11:07 left in the contest.
A 9-0 run for the Chargers would stem the tide and put the UAH advantage back into double figures, and it would remain there the rest of the way as the Blue and White held Shorter scoreless for the final 5:47 of the contest.
UAH shot 44.4 percent for the contest, a number that was matched by the visitors, and the Chargers outrebounded Shorter by a 34-29 clip, including 11 offensive rebounds that led to a 12-3 edge towards UAH in second-chance points.
The Chargers protected the ball, turning it over only four times which matches a program record for fewest turnovers in a game. UAH has given it away juts four times in seven different contests in program history, including most recently against Christian Brothers on March 16, 2013.
UAH forced Shorter to turn the ball over 21 times and built up a wide 27-5 difference in points off miscues.
The Chargers will now hit the road for a pair of games this next week, starting with a Thursday visit to Valdosta State. Tip-off at VSU is slated for 7 p.m. CT.