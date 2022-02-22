UAH clinches spot in Gulf South Conference tournament with win over Valdosta State

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by yesterday's
excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 345 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1218 PM CST, river gauges indicated rises on Indian Creek
due to yesterday's thunderstorms. Flooding is already
occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Western Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Huntsville International Airport and Harvest.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Floodwaters reach a house trailer off of
Brownsboro Road and waters likely cover Brownsboro Road to the
point that it must be closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Wednesday was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
20.6 feet on 01/23/1999.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Wednesday was 15.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UAH clinches spot in Gulf South Conference tournament with win over Valdosta State

  • Updated
  • 0
UAH Wins

The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball held on for a 77-73 victory over Valdosta State on Tuesday evening at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall, punching its ticket into the 2022 Gulf South Conference Men's Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter.

The Chargers improve to 17-10 (10-8 GSC), while VSU slips to 11-15 (7-12 GSC).

UAH will be making its fourth straight trip to the postseason and third consecutive under head coach John Shulman.

In the win Tuesday, the Chargers were led by Chaney Johnson, who went 10-for-14 from the floor on his way to scoring 24 to go along with eight rebounds and a block.

Three other Chargers scored in double figures, including Luke Burnett, who had 15, and CJ Williamson, who had 14, while Max Shulman logged his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards in addition to handing out a pair of assists and collecting three steals.

The third steal of the game for Shulman came at a most opportune time, as he swiped it away from a Blazer with the Chargers having just gone ahead at 75-73 after Williamson's bucket with seven seconds left in the game.

Shulman then went down to the other end and buried a pair of free throws to create the 77-73 final.

The game did not appear headed to a photo finish, as UAH jumped out to a 23-12 lead by the 12:24 mark of the opening half, and the team would go up by as many as 13 in the first 20 minutes on their way to a 42-31 advantage at the halftime break.

The second half started strong for the Chargers, who scored the first nine points to claim their largest lead of the night at 51-31 with 17:18 left in the contest, but from that point, the visitors really started applying pressure, cutting their deficit to single digits at 53-44 less than three minutes later. 

The Blazers eventually tied the game for the first time at 73-73 with 33 seconds left in the contest, and the Chargers responded with a perfectly timed offensive possession that culminated with Williamson's bucket late in the shot clock to give VSU only a minimal amount of time left in the contest, leading to the steal from Shulman to ice the game.

UAH shot 43.1% in the contest, compared to a 42.6% shooting mark for VSU, and UAH absolutely dominated the Blazers on the glass, grabbing 51 rebounds — of which 22 were on the offensive end — to VSU's 28. 

The Chargers finished the night with a 20-7 edge in second-chance points, and UAH also enjoyed a wide 46-22 difference in the paint.

UAH will return to action Thursday when the squad welcomes Mississippi College to town. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall.

