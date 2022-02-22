UAH Clinches Spot in GSC Tournament with Win Over VSU

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following counties, in Alabama, Colbert, Franklin
AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall
and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee, Franklin TN and Lincoln.

* WHEN...Until 515 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1125 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Florence, Athens, Scottsboro,
Hartselle, Muscle Shoals, Russellville, Sheffield,
Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Moulton, Red Bay,
Bridgeport, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville, Moores Mill and
Hazel Green.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Colbert County in northwestern Alabama...
Franklin AL County in northwestern Alabama...
Eastern Lauderdale County in northwestern Alabama...
Northern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama...
Southern Franklin TN County in middle Tennessee...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...
South Central Moore County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 1245 AM CST.

* At 853 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Decatur, Florence, Athens, Muscle Shoals,
Russellville, Sheffield, Winchester, Tuscumbia, Fayetteville, Red
Bay, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green, Cowan, Rogersville,
Ardmore, Killen, Town Creek and Littleville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms will
continue to develop along a slow-moving cold front from late
this evening into Wednesday morning. The front will drift
slowly southeastward early Wednesday morning, providing
several consecutive episodes of locally heavy rainfall. With
a very moist airmass in place across the region, rainfall
amounts ranging from 1-3 inches will lead to a high risk for
both areal and flash flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

UAH Clinches Spot in GSC Tournament with Win Over VSU

  • 0
UAH Wins

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball held on for a 77-73 victory over Valdosta State on Tuesday evening at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall, punching its ticket into the 2022 Gulf South Conference Men's Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter. The Chargers improve to 17-10 (10-8 GSC), while VSU slips to 11-15 (7-12 GSC).

 

UAH will be making its fourth straight trip to the postseason and third consecutive under head coach John Shulman.

 

In the win on Tuesday, the Chargers were led by Chaney Johnson who went 10-for-14 from the floor on his way to scoring 24 to go along with eight rebounds and a block.

 

Three other Chargers scored in double figures including Luke Burnett who had 15 and CJ Williamson who had 14, while Max Shulman logged his third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards in addition to handing out a pair of assists and collecting three steals.

 

The third steal of the game for Shulman came at a most opportune time as he swiped it away from a Blazer with the Chargers having just gone ahead at 75-73 after Williamson's bucket with seven seconds left in the game.

 

Shulman then went down to the other end and buried a pair of free throws to create the 77-73 final.

 

The game did not appear headed to a photo finish as UAH jumped out to a 23-12 lead by the 12:24 mark of the opening half, and the team would go up by as many as 13 in the first 20 minutes on their way to a 42-31 advantage at the halftime break.

 

The second half started strong for the Chargers who scored the first nine points to claim their largest lead of the night at 51-31 with 17:18 left in the contest, but from that point, the visitors really started applying pressure, cutting their deficit to single-digits at 53-44 less than three minutes later. 

 

The Blazers eventually tied the game for the first time at 73-73 with 33 seconds left in the contest, and the Chargers responded with a perfectly-timed offensive possession that culminated with Williamson's bucket late in the shot clock to give VSU only a minimal amount of time left in the contest, leading to the steal from Shulman to ice the game.

 

UAH shot 43.1 percent in the contest compared to a 42.6 percent shooting mark for VSU, and UAH absolutely dominated the Blazers on the glass, grabbing 51 rebounds – of which 22 were on the offensive end – to VSU's 28. 

 

The Chargers finished the night with a 20-7 edge in second-chance points, and UAH also enjoyed a wide 46-22 difference in the paint.

 

UAH will return to action on Thursday when the squad welcomes Mississippi College to town. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall.

