UAH Claims GSC Regular Season Title with Victory over Valdosta State Saturday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team has earned the 2022-23 Gulf South Conference Regular Season Championship in its 93-81 victory over visiting Valdosta State on Saturday afternoon at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall. UAH improves to 24-6 (19-5 GSC), while VSU slides to 18-12 (14-10 GSC).
The Chargers start action in the 2023 GSC Men's Basketball Championships as the No. 1 seed with a First Round matchup against eighth-seeded Mississippi College at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for Tuesday's game with $12 reserved seating and $10 general admission. All UAH students get in free with Charger Card swipe.
Sophomore Luke Burnett guided the Chargers offense in the victory with a team-high 25 points, as he went 9-for-15 from the field and 7-of-11 on three-pointers. He has eclipsed 20 points in a game seven times this season.
Burnett was joined in double-figures by Max Shulman with 15 points, followed by Chaney Johnson and Jack Kostel with 12 points apiece. Shulman nearly achieved a double-double with nine assists in the game to go along with his 15 points.
Johnson additionally led the Chargers on the boards with eight rebounds, while Kostel added six assists. Dane Harding rated second on the team with seven points in addition to notching nine points and three rebounds.
UAH shot 54.8 percent from the field (34-62) and 45.2 percent on three-pointers (14-31), as the squad held the edge over VSU in bench points (35-25) and points in the paint (38-30).