UAH Captures Third Straight GSC Women's Lacrosse Championship

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville completed its three-peat, winning the title at the 2022 Gulf South Conference Women's Lacrosse Championships by defeating third-seeded Flagler by a 15-12 score on Sunday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH finishes the season at 11-6, while Flagler ends the year at 11-8.
The 2022 team joins the 2021 and 2019 squads in winning titles.
Sarah Farley turned in one of her best performances of the season with a five-goal outing to lead all players in the game while Isadora Springer scored four of her own to help lead UAH to victory.
Shaina Doser made nine saves in net for the Chargers, her second-best mark on the year.
Katie Gerber took less than a minute to open the game's scoring with a tally for the Chargers at the 14:22 mark of the game's opening stages, but an even first frame would ensue after each side scored four to have things level at the first intermission. UAH would create a bit of separation with another four-goal quarter in the second, all while holding the Saints to just one goal to create an 8-5 halftime scoreline in favor of the Blue & White.
Cara Brown, Farley, Springer, and Gerber would all add to the Charger lead in the third stanza, extending the lead to six goals at 13-7, and although Flagler would make things interesting by outscoirng the Chargers 5-2 in the final quarter and coming as close as three at 13-10, UAH would seal the championship victory by a 15-12 final score.
The hosts outshot FC 32-27 on the day and picked up 24 ground balls compared to the Saints 22.
Brown was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, while each of Gerber, Cameron Crews, Shaina Doser, and Hailey Gallant also earned spots on the all-tournament team.