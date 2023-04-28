UAH Baseball and Softball get game one wins

SOFTBALL:
The No. 4 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team opened the final three-game Gulf South Conference regular season series of the season with a 5-4 victory over Auburn Montgomery on Senior Day at Charger Park on Friday evening. UAH improves to 40-7 (25-2 GSC), while AUM slides to 31-15 (20-7 GSC).
This is the second season in a row the Chargers have accrued at least 40 wins, which is the 23rd time in program history UAH achieved the feat. Additionally, UAH's 25 wins in conference play are the most in program history.
Auburn Montgomery broke through the scoreless tie with a three-run top of the third, but UAH rebounded with a four-run rally in the bottom half of the inning which would carry the Chargers to the 5-4 win in the series-opener.
The Chargers showed a bevy of patience at the plate in the victory, as the squad drew a total of seven walks with Kinley Adams, Maddie Cartron and Lila Young each reaching base on balls twice.
Young additionally reached base in all three of her plate appearances, while also going 1-for-1 at the dish with one run scored. Adams, Kaylee Vaughtn, Alexa Douthitt and Gracie Green each drove in a run in the Chargers victory as well.
Freshman Katie Bracken went the distance for the 14th time in the 2023 season, after hurling the full 7.0 innings with three runs allowed and seven strikeouts. Her record improves to 15-1 this season with the victory.
The Chargers and Warhawks wrap up the three-game set with a doubleheader Saturday at Charger Park at noon.
BASEBALL:
The University of Alabama in Huntsville baseball team started off their final weekend series on a high note with a win against Gulf South Conference opponent Auburn Montgomery.
The Chargers' record improved to 28-17 (19-9 GSC) in the 15-11 victory, while the Warhawks fell to 18-30 (10-20 GSC) with the loss.
AUM led by four or more runs on two separate occasions in tonight's game, but the Charger offense would not go away as they scored three runs in four of their final five innings at the plate for a comeback victory.
Brennan Vasquez led the charge at the plate, knocking a two-run home run in the bottom of the first for his ninth of the season and recorded two more RBI with a 3-for-4 performance. Will Noles launched a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth for his third of the year and went on to record another RBI for four on the day.
Connor Brooks got the start in this one and pitched four innings, but Carson Herring came away with the victory, pitching 3.1 innings in relief with just two hits and two strikeouts, while surrendering no earned runs.
Will Hotalen earned his eighth save of the season as he came into the game with two runners on in the eighth inning to slam the door on a potential Warhawk rally.
It is Senior Day for UAH as the Chargers and Warhawks will square off again tomorrow in a doubleheader at Charger Park at 1 pm.