UAH and MC suspended due to lightning after falling to Tampa

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team's elimination game at the 2023 NCAA South 1 Regional against fifth-seeded Mississippi College has been suspended with UAH leading 3-0 with two outs in the bottom of the first.
The contest between the Chargers and Choctaws will resume play at 10 a.m. CT on the campus of the University of Tampa.
The winner of that contest will take on Tampa in the NCAA South 1 Regional final following the conclusion of the resumed game.
The Chargers opened up the day with the longest game in program history, as the host Spartans edged out the win in the bottom of the 16th inning.
Freshman Katie Bracken had a stellar outing out of the bullpen in the contest against Tampa, as she hurled the last 11.2 innings with two earned runs allowed and one strikeout. Through six postseason games, Bracken has tossed 28.1 innings with five earned runs allowed for a 1.24 ERA.
Bracken drops to 18-2 on the season, with both of her losses coming against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
UAH's offense was guided by three players with two hits in the contest, including Kaylee Vaught, Jada Henderson and Jessica Edde.
The Chargers are amidst the program's 25th appearance in the NCAA tournament.