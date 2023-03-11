UAH Advances with 76-69 Thriller Over Embry-Riddle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | The three-seeded University of Alabama in Huntsville men's basketball team defeated No. 6 seed Embry-Riddle by a 76-69 score on Saturday afternoon at the Rick Case Arena on the campus of Nova Southeastern in the opening game of the 2023 NCAA South Regional. UAH improves to 26-7 on the year, while Embry-Riddle finishes the season at 19-12.
Max Shulman posted a team-high 18 points over 39 minutes on the floor as he went 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-7 on three-pointers and he also registered five steals in the affair.
Three more Chargers joined Shulman in double figures including Jack Kostel with 15 points, Luke Burnett at 14 points, and Chaney Johnson with 11 points. Johnson was tops for UAH on the glass with six rebounds in the contest.
UAH shot 50.9 percent from the floor (27-53) including a 40.0 percent clip from three-point range.
The Chargers will take on the winner of No. 2 West Alabama and No. 7 Tuskegee tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT.