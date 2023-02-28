UAH advances to GSC tournament semifinals with Super Tuesday victory over Mississippi College

The University of Alabama in Huntsville first-seeded men's basketball team has advanced to the 2023 Gulf South Conference Men's Basketball Championship Semifinals after a 77-60 victory over eighth-seeded Mississippi College in the quarterfinals at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Tuesday night. UAH improves to 25-6, while MC ends its season at 15-14.
UAH looks ahead to a GSC tournament semifinal matchup against fourth-seeded West Georgia on Saturday at 5 p.m. on the campus of Samford University at the Pete Hanna Center. The winner of that contest advances to the GSC tournament championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m.
This was UAH's 30th all-time win in the GSC tournament over the 22 berths in program history, and the squad will be playing in the semifinals for the 14th time in the team's history.
The Chargers offense featured a heavily balanced attack against the Choctaws as nine UAH players that saw action on the floor scored points. Jack Kostel guided UAH with a team-high 17 points across 29 minutes.
Kostel was joined in double-digit scoring by three more Chargers including Max Shulman at 15 points, Chaney Johnson at 13 points and Luke Burnett at 10 points. Shulman and Johnson both nearly achieved double-doubles, tying for the team lead in rebounding with nine boards apiece.
UAH shot 50.0 percent from the field (28-56) for the contest and 33.3 percent on three-pointers (6-18), while holding the edge over MC in rebounds (40-36), points off turnovers (20-9), points in the paint (38-32), and steals (7-4).
This was the first-ever meeting between UAH and Mississippi College in the GSC tournament.