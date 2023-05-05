UAH Advances to GSC Tournament Championship with rout of Mississippi College

The No. 5 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team advances to the 2023 Gulf South Conference Championship game for the 14th time in program history after cruising past No. 14 Mississippi College with a 13-2 victory in six innings on Friday evening at Choccolocco Park. UAH improves to 43-9, while MC slides to 42-10.
The Chargers will take on either West Alabama or Mississippi College for the GSC tournament title, as those two teams match up for the final contest on Friday. A full schedule for Saturday along with a game time will be available later on Friday night.
UAH's offense had a stellar performance right from the start on Friday evening, as the squad rallied for seven runs in the first two innings which would carry the Blue & White to the 13-2 drubbing of the Choctaws.
Jada Henderson highlighted the Chargers offensive eruption with a team-high six RBI while going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and a home run.
The Chargers recorded 13 base hits as a team, led by Lawren Hayes with a perfect 4-for-4 performance out of the lead-off spot to go along with four runs.
Kinley Adams also reached back in all four of her plate appearances, as she went 2-for-2 with two walks while also tying with Hayes for the team lead in runs scored with four.
Kaylee Vaught additionally had a strong day at the plate in the rout, going 2-for-2 with a double, one run and three RBI. Gracie Green gave the Chargers a total of four extra-base hits, as she notched a solo homer in the second for her third round-tripper of 2023.
Katie Bracken notched her third win in the circle at the GSC tournament, as the freshman tossed the final 3.0 innings with no runs allowed and two strikeouts. She improves to 18-1 this season.
Prior to Bracken's entrance out of the bullpen, Josie Thompson started with a strong 3.0 innings and two runs allowed.
The Chargers are amidst the program's 27th all-time appearance in the GSC tournament.