UAB's Dr. Marrazzo to be new director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

  • Updated
Jeanne Marrazzo

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo

Image from the UAB - The University of Alabama at Birmingham Facebook page

The National Institutes of Health announced UAB's Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo has been selected to succeed Dr. Anthony Fauci as the next director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the fall.

In 2022, Fauci stepped down from the position Marrazzo will now take over. 

According to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Marrazzo has been serving as the director of UAB's Division of Infectious Diseases and was in this role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Marrazzo's new role as NIAID director, UAB explains she will oversee NIAID’s budget of $6.3 billion to support research aimed at advancing the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of infectious, immunologic and allergic diseases.

For UAB's full article on this announcement, click HERE

